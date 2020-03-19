A-level and GCSE exams ‘will not be held in NI’

A-level and GCSE exams will not be held in Northern Ireland this summer due to Covid-19, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir confirmed.

Instead, grades could be based on measures like teachers’ predictions and the results of mock exams already taken.

Schools will close from Monday.

Mr Weir said: “Our priority is that students receive fair and equitable grades that reflect hard work.”

He said CCEA awarding organisations will develop a “robust” process for awarding grades.

The closure of schools has left parents scrambling to make alternative child care measures.

Some could stay open to allow health service workers to attend their jobs.

