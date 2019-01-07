A Johnny B Goode start as male stars shine

Strap yourselves in because we have three months of this — Dancing with the Stars is back for a third season of glitz, glamour, and a glitter ball trophy.

As with every season, this year promises to be “bigger and better” and, no doubt, the whole nation will be glued to their sofas for the next 12 weeks to see who comes out on top.

We are well aware of the format by now. The line-up is the usual mix of actors, sports stars, and the odd comedian thrown in for good measure.

There are some changes. Amanda Byram has departed the show so last night was the much-anticipated debut of Jennifer Zamparelli, who took to the gig relatively seamlessly, despite admitting that she felt like “puking”. Julian Benson has already described her as “box office gold” so who are we to doubt such expert judgment on such matters?

As with other years, the first couple of weeks lack a bit of tension as there are no eliminations until week three. However, the first week gives a good idea of the early front-runners for the title. First up was TV presenter and fashion stylist Darren Kennedy, who is partnered with the reigning Dancing with the Stars champion Karen Byrne.

The pair took to the floor dancing the tango. Aptly strutting to ZZTop’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’, the couple impressed the judges.

Loraine Barry described the effort as “very good” and was full of praise for the TV presenter’s frame but said he needed to work on his posture for the future.

Julian Benson also liked what he saw, describing the dance as a “fierce fiery tango”. Even the usually strict Brian Redmond offered some praise but said it was “a little one-paced”.

Next up was the first of the sports stars. Dublin’s five-time All Ireland-winner Denis Bastick was good on his feet in Croke Park and didn’t disappoint on the dance floor. Admitting being “very nervous”, the ex-GAA star took on the American smooth with the 2017 champion, Valeria Milova.

According to Julian, he’s a smooth operator with agility and “lovely footwork”. If you can do it with a football, you can do it on the dance floor, clearly.

Brian was also impressed and praised the effort as a “good start” but said his “top line” needed work.

Then it was the turn of comedian Fred Cooke. Doing the cha cha cha, Fred has clearly been chosen as the Bernard O’Shea of this season but he’s a better dancer. A way better dancer. Brian was a little harsh, calling it “stompy”.

However, Julian and Loraine said Fred had talent and “natural rhythm”.

Actor Johnny Ward is paired with Emily Barker and danced the jive to ‘Johnny B Goode’. And he was good. The Fair City actor has already put himself in the mix as a potential winner. The judges loved it. “If this is your first dance, I can’t wait to see the rest,” said Julian.

Johnny also had by far and away the highest marks of the night with 22.

The bookies’ favourite is Ireland rugby legend Peter Stringer and he wrapped up week one with a salsa with partner Ksenia Zsikhotska. The last time he danced was on his wedding night but he did enough here to impress the judges with Julian declaring: “You pulled my strings tonight! Mucho caliente.” He also declared he was a “dark horse” for the trophy.

So we have now seen the men and they can all move. Next week, it’s the women’s time to shine on the dance floor.