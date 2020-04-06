News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'A great, great tragedy': Boy, 5, killed after fall on farm in Roscommon

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 08:56 AM

A five-year-old boy has been killed when he fell from a trailer on a farm in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Castlerea at around 5.40pm yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place in Roscommon University Hospital.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been informed of the incident and they will conduct an investigation.

Jim O'Connor, the chairman of Roscommon IFA, says it is a terrible tragedy.

Mr O'Connor offered his condolences to the immediate and extended family of the young boy.

"Incidents such as this really do put life into perspective and they are always a tragedy.

"It is one of the saddest things that I have heard in a very long time."

Mr O'Connor said that he does not know the circumstances surrounding the accident but said it is a "great, great tragedy to the family of the little child".

