A Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael return to Govt would be 'worst outcome' for the country, says Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said the worst outcome of the election would be another Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil arrangement, but said she is still willing to talk to both parties.

Speaking in Dublin today after an opinion poll placed her party in a joint lead with Fianna Fáil, she said she and her party are willing to talk to all parties and none.

However, she warned that a return of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would be a disaster for the country.

“The best possible outcome of this election is a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. The worst outcome for us is a government again of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael working together because we've seen four years of disaster on their watch,” she said.

We now have a very real opportunity to end the almost century of FF/FG domination. Vótáil Sinn Féin #1#GE2020 @maryloumcdonald pic.twitter.com/GnAcEBIHI6 — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) February 2, 2020

“And then there's all sorts of permutations, permutations and possibilities in between. But I feel that we have to reassure people that when we say that we are we are aiming to bring a real change in their lived lives, that they understand what we are intent on but this isn't about a career opportunity for anyone. This isn't about a big job and a big car. This is about making a real difference,” she said.

She said the surge in support for her party reflects a mood for change in the country.

Ms McDonald said she is not taking anything for granted.

“People now have told us that they want change. That's what I'm hearing everywhere.

And they asked themselves also if the economy is recovering, and if things are going so well then how come I'm not experiencing that in my family or in my community? And then they ask well, who is actually benefit benefiting from this recovery who was is it for?

“There is an understanding that Sinn Féin is on the side of the average person. We have the policies, we have the people, what we are looking for is the chance and then judge us on our delivery,” she added.

She said that she and her party are “very reasonable people, were very practical people”.

“And I myself, am a great believer in anything I have ever done in rolling my sleeves up and getting the job done, we are Irish republicans and our intent is to secure the largest possible mandate that we can,” she added.

“And then with that mandate, we will go and we will speak to them, we will listen to everybody. And our objective is to secure a republican program for government. That's the test. That's the threshold. I'm not going to get into the language of red lines,” she said.

She did say that issues around housing, security of housing, and relief for renters, relief for struggling families, an intervention in a failing health service, supports and recognition for carers and for people with disabilities are absolutely core issues and for anybody who wants to be in government with Sinn Féin.

Asked by reporters if she thought the campaign is likely to get nasty, she said: “If things will get nasty, I certainly hope they don't, I have no interest in in a personalized campaign, no interest at all.

"That's of no use to anybody. But I think we need to be very conscious that in the midst of the political noise, and there are people out there who are looking to all of us to see what the solutions are on the areas that I've set out,” she said.

She said it was far too early to be making demands about which ministries she and her party would be looking to seek if in Government.

Asked if she would rule out seeking the departments of Foreign Affairs and Justice, given their sensitive role in Northern affairs, she said she would not even be presumptuous to preempt the electorate's decision.