'A Dub and one of our own': Friends and family gather to bid Gay Byrne goodbye

Gay Byrne's daughter Suzy has said medical and catering staff who cared for her father throughout his illness spoke of him as "a Dub and one of our own".

Suzy was addressing mourners at her father's funeral Mass in Dublin today.

She thanked the staff at the Mater Hospital, saying that "to say that they brightened our journey would be an understatement" with "quips of Dublin humour that made us smile."

She also told the crowd that "our farewell today is one of thanks".

Suzy Byrne addressing mourners at the Pro-Cathedral. Footage from RTE coverage.

Saying a final goodbye to her dad, Suzy added: "Thank you most of all for being you," quoting Brendan Kennelly's tribute to Gay Byrne.

RTE are running live coverage of the funeral. Gay Byrne passed away on Monday at the age of 85 after a long illness.

The funeral Mass is taking place in St Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin city centre, with Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin among the clergy presiding at the service. There was sustained applause when the funeral cortège arrived at the cathedral.

Funeral of Gay Byrne: Applause at the cortège arrives at the Pro Cathedral in Dublin city centre | https://t.co/OfAQDgyAru pic.twitter.com/Mg5o342JX6 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 8, 2019

Bryan Dobson is presenting a special programme from 11.30am on RTE One, while Mary Kennedy and John Bowman are providing commentary from the ceremony.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are among those attending the Mass, as well as Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

President Michael D. Higgins arrives at the funeral. Footage from RTE coverage.

Also present are businessmen Denis O’Brien, Corrs singer Andrea Corr, former Presidents Mary McAleese and Mary Robinson, and broadcaster Pat Kenny.

Other RTÉ stars include Dave Fanning, Claire Byrne and Mike Murphy.

The funeral cortège began in Howth, where Gay Byrne lived for many years, allowing locals to pay their respects.

Mourners have been given a Mass booklet upon arrival at the Pro Cathedral.

The Mass booklet given to mourners. Photograph: Joyce Fegan.

A poem from the Mass booklet. Photograph: Joyce Fegan.

All mourners have been asked to switch their phones off and observe silence before the funeral mass begins.

Current host of The Late Late Show Ryan Tubridy is also among those present.

The passing of Gay Byrne has garnered international media attention, with The New York Times writing today that the giant of broadcasting "broke codes of silence over sexuality, abuse and hypocrisy in Ireland’s deeply conservative Roman Catholic society."

Gay Byrne was a revered Irish radio and television personality who broke codes of silence over sexuality, abuse and hypocrisy in Ireland’s deeply conservative Roman Catholic society. He has died at age 85. https://t.co/1rVD8ptqO3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 8, 2019

The Olympic Federation of Ireland, based in Howth, are honouring Gay Byrne by flying their flag at half-mast today.

In honour of our #Howth neighbour and the broadcasting king himself, we have our flag at half mast today. Gay Byrne 1934 - 2019 RIP@RTELateLateShow @rte @RSAIreland pic.twitter.com/K1eg2ZaQZn — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) November 8, 2019