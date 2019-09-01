News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage

'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage
A firefighter tackles the blaze. Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 10:52 AM

By Eoin English

Latest: Cork City Fire Brigade has released the first images this morning showing the extent of damage caused by last night’s huge blaze in a multi-storey car park in Douglas.

The images from inside the car park show how several cars which were parked in an area on level one of the Douglas Village shopping centre car park have been completely burned out.

Several more on the same level have been extensively damaged.

The worst of the damage is confined to a specific area on level one of the car park.

While the fire has now been fully extinguished, fire crews remain on scene monitoring the situation.

A garda forensic examination to establish the cause of the blaze is expected to get underway this morning.

The fire started when a vehicle parked on level one caught fire, before spreading to adjoining vehicles.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted: "Thank u to all the emergency services for their work last night. Very difficult for all businesses affected in Douglas - let's hope @douglasvillage will be open as normal very soon."

Local Councillor Deirdre Forde says it is important that lessons are learned from what happened.

"I think we just need to sit down now when this is all over and have a look at the bigger picture and see if there are issues that we need to address

"But it is, first of all, a devastating incident for the owners of the shopping centre.

"My heart goes out to them and to all the people that own the shops."

Pictures: Cork Fire Brigade Twitter
Pictures: Cork Fire Brigade Twitter

Update 7.10am: Officials in Cork are surveying the damage following a major blaze at Douglas Shopping Centre overnight.

12 fire appliances attended the scene from across Cork City and County after a car caught fire in a multi-storey car park.

The centre was quickly evacuated and there were no injuries but local Councillor Deirdre Forde says it is a dreadful blow for Douglas village.

"I have been speaking to a few of the businesses and they are utterly devastated," said Cllr Forde.

"I will be asking the Chief Executive of Cork City Council to come out and meet with us asap to see what we now can do to assist in the aftermath of this terrible situation."

Cork City Fire Brigade has said that the fire has been extinguished with crews on the scene all night.

There will be traffic restrictions in place today while crews continue to monitor the scene and dampen down any hot spots.

Douglas Village has said that the shopping centre will not open today and have apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused to customers.

READ MORE

Five dead after shooting in Texas

More on this topic

'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire

'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park

Latest: Major Cork car park fire brought under control; At least 60 vehicles damagedLatest: Major Cork car park fire brought under control; At least 60 vehicles damaged

Manhunt under way after fire destroys listed building in CorkManhunt under way after fire destroys listed building in Cork

TOPIC: Cork fire

More in this Section

Clarity for GPs who object to abortionClarity for GPs who object to abortion

Beef encounter: Happy end to tale of Benjy the gay bullBeef encounter: Happy end to tale of Benjy the gay bull

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Fota Wildlife Park first to get autism-friendly accreditationFota Wildlife Park first to get autism-friendly accreditation


Lifestyle

From action and adventure to idyllic villages, North Wales is a revelation – and it’s just a short ferry journey away, writes Donal O’Keeffe.How times have changed: A revelation in North Wales

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »