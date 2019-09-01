'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage

By Eoin English

Latest: Cork City Fire Brigade has released the first images this morning showing the extent of damage caused by last night’s huge blaze in a multi-storey car park in Douglas.

The images from inside the car park show how several cars which were parked in an area on level one of the Douglas Village shopping centre car park have been completely burned out.

Several more on the same level have been extensively damaged.

The worst of the damage is confined to a specific area on level one of the car park.

Footage shows the extent of the damage to cars, the structure of the building and the conditions and heat firefighters were faced with when they entered the building. On scene there were 7 Pumping Appliances, 3 Platforms, 2 Control Units, 1 Water Tanker, and over 40 firefighters from City and Cork County Fire.

While the fire has now been fully extinguished, fire crews remain on scene monitoring the situation.

A garda forensic examination to establish the cause of the blaze is expected to get underway this morning.

The fire started when a vehicle parked on level one caught fire, before spreading to adjoining vehicles.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted: "Thank u to all the emergency services for their work last night. Very difficult for all businesses affected in Douglas - let's hope @douglasvillage will be open as normal very soon."

Local Councillor Deirdre Forde says it is important that lessons are learned from what happened.

"I think we just need to sit down now when this is all over and have a look at the bigger picture and see if there are issues that we need to address

"But it is, first of all, a devastating incident for the owners of the shopping centre.

"My heart goes out to them and to all the people that own the shops."

Update 7.10am: Officials in Cork are surveying the damage following a major blaze at Douglas Shopping Centre overnight.

12 fire appliances attended the scene from across Cork City and County after a car caught fire in a multi-storey car park.

The centre was quickly evacuated and there were no injuries but local Councillor Deirdre Forde says it is a dreadful blow for Douglas village.

"I have been speaking to a few of the businesses and they are utterly devastated," said Cllr Forde.

"I will be asking the Chief Executive of Cork City Council to come out and meet with us asap to see what we now can do to assist in the aftermath of this terrible situation."

Cork City Fire Brigade has said that the fire has been extinguished with crews on the scene all night.

With regret we wish to inform you that Douglas Village Shopping Centre will not be able to open on Sunday 1st September, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide more updates shortly. August 31, 2019

There will be traffic restrictions in place today while crews continue to monitor the scene and dampen down any hot spots.

Douglas Village has said that the shopping centre will not open today and have apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused to customers.