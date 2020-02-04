News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'A dangerous and unacceptable figure': 640 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

'A dangerous and unacceptable figure': 640 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals
By Steve Neville
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 11:33 AM

There are 640 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The figures, released by the INMO, show that 10 of 640 patients without beds are under 16, with 8 on trolleys in Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

The number is up on yesterday's figure which, when 567 patients were being treated on trolleys.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick - 72
  • Cork University Hospital - 64
  • St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin – 46
  • University Hospital Galway - 41
  • Mayo University Hospital - 38

"This is a dangerous and unacceptable figure, with worryingly high numbers of patients without beds across the country," said Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO General Secretary.

"When Ireland votes later this week, health will rightly be a major electoral priority.

"All parties and political leaders must commit to lifting the recruitment freeze, funding safe staffing levels, and fully implementing the Sláintecare reform package.

"This is an intolerable situation for vulnerable patients and frontline workers alike. Nobody should have to endure this in a modern health service."

In response to the overcrowding, the INMO is calling on politicians to:

  • Immediately revoking the HSE’s recruitment freeze on frontline staff
  • Reversing plan to remove 220 elderly beds from public health service
  • Fully funding and expanding the Safe Staffing Framework
  • Fully implementing the Sláintecare reforms

Earlier this year, Irish hospitals saw two of the worst days of overcrowding on record.

On January 6 and 7, there were 760 patients on trolleys.

This surpassed the previous record of 714, which occurred during the Beast from the East storm in March 2018.

READ MORE

Sinn Féin leads poll as new survey lists McDonald as 'most effective communicator' among leaders

More on this topic

Is cardio the best way to lose weight? Personal trainers bust the mythIs cardio the best way to lose weight? Personal trainers bust the myth

567 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals567 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Over 70% of care allowance refusals reversedOver 70% of care allowance refusals reversed

Patients with severe obesity want treatments that offer access to psychological services - studyPatients with severe obesity want treatments that offer access to psychological services - study


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

HIQA: Temple St Children's Hospital should have clinical pharmacy service HIQA: Temple St Children's Hospital should have clinical pharmacy service

Man avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning betMan avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning bet

Fine Gael ‘seen as the porridge on the cereal shelf’ to votersFine Gael ‘seen as the porridge on the cereal shelf’ to voters

Judge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine chargeJudge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine charge


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »