'A complete lack of understanding of ordinary people' - Howlin says Taoiseach is out of touch

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 07:31 AM

The Taoiseach doesn’t understand what life is like for ordinary people.

That’s according to Brendan Howlin who has hit out at Fine Gael’s “posh boy” image.

He says Leo Varadkar’s need to win every argument may be damaging in Brexit negotiations.

And he added that the Taoiseach doesn’t understand the reality of life for many people:

"I think that's an absolute inescapable fact - led by Leo," the Labour leader opined.

"Leo, again and again, has displayed a complete cack-handedness, a complete lack of understanding of ordinary Irish people."

Labour leader Brendan Howlin


