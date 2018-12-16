'A champion of mental health': Tributes paid to father-of-three killed in Cork hit-and-run

Update: A file has been sent to the DPP after a man in his sixties was arrested in connection with the death of a psychiatrist in a hit and run incident in Cork in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Father of three Martin Lawlor, 49, who is originally from Tralee, Co Kerry was killed while he was walking on the Airport Road in Cork at about 5.30am on Saturday.

A taxi driver in his 60s who was arrested in relation to death has been released from custody.

Gardai have appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. It is understood that Mr Lawlor was returning to the Cork International Hotel from a night out when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the vehicle left the area. Another motorist raised the alarm after he spotted a body on the road. Mr Lawlor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai subsequently stopped a taxi driver who had a damaged windscreen. They arrested the driver.

The body of the deceased was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem. Mr Lawlor was employed in Cork but was due to return home to his family in the north of England.

Tributes have been paid to Dr Martin Lawlor online. He was the director of the Centre for Recovery and Social Inclusion in Ireland.

He was also the co founder of State of Mind Ireland alongside his sister Dr Susan Lawlor.

State of Mind Ireland extended its deepest condolence to Dr Lawlor and the Lawlor family with the "untimely death of their father, brother husband and friend."

It is beyond tragic the way he was taken from us all.

Dr Fiona Chambers, head of the School of Education in UCC, said she was "shocked and saddened at the untimely passing of Dr Lawlor."

She described him as a "champion of mental health" and stated that it was "a privilege to know and work with him."

State of Mind Ireland aims to improve the mental health, wellbeing and working life of sports players and sporting communities throughout Ireland. Dr Lawlor was the programme lead and the medical director of the initiative.

Kerin O'Rahilly's GAA Club in partnered with State of Mind. They said that it was with "profound shock and sadness" that they learned of the death of their friend Dr Lawlor. They extended their condolences to his family and friends.

Dr Lawlor was a graduate of UCD and the Royal College of Psychiatrists and was employed by the HSE South since 2005.

He was a respected forensic psychiatrist who regularly commuted from his job in Cork to his family in Manchester.

Digital Desk