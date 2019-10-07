News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

A Cavalier Irishman: Prolific writer Ulick O'Connor passes away

A Cavalier Irishman: Prolific writer Ulick O'Connor passes away
Picture: Leon Farrell Photocall Ireland
By Dan Buckley
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 03:19 PM

Ulick O'Connor, one of Ireland's most prolific writers, has died at the age of 91.

His work spanned biography, poetry, Irish history, drama and literary criticism.

In the 1950s, he was a sports correspondent for The Observer and a columnist for several Irish newspapers.

He was also a popular public speaker.

Born in Rathgar, Dublin in 1928 to Matthew O'Connor, Professor of Pathology and Dean of the Royal College of Surgeons, and Eileen Murphy, a graduate from UCD, he attended St Mary's College, Rathmines and later University College Dublin, where he studied law and philosophy.

He subsequently attended Loyola University in New Orleans and then came back to Ireland to study at the King's Inns.

His classmates included former Taoisigh Garret FitzGerald and Charles Haughey.

Called to the bar in 1951, he practised law for 15 years before becoming a full-time writer.

His plays include The Dream Box (1972), The Dark Lovers (1975), Joycity (1989) and Deux de la Trinite (translated by Ramond Gerome, 1990).

Several of his plays were performed at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, where he served as a member of the Board of Directors for many years.

His numerous one-man shows, many focusing upon the lives of renowned Irish literary figures, proved popular with audiences.

Among his best known writing is his biographies of Oliver St. John Gogarty and Brendan Behan, as well as his studies of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and the Irish Literary Revival.

He also produced a number of poetry collections, including Lifestyles (1973), All Things Counter (1986) and The Kiss: New & Selected Poems (2009).

Ulick O'Connor was a well-known figure nationally and regular guest on RTÉ's Late Late Show in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was an outspoken commentator on social, cultural and political issues and his memoir The Ulick O'Connor Diaries 1970-1981: A Cavalier Irishman, chronicled his meetings with celebrities from politics and the arts.

READ MORE

Fine Gael TDs fearful of backlash over carbon tax hikes in tomorrow's budget

More on this topic

Growing Up With Ireland: New book looks back at a different countryGrowing Up With Ireland: New book looks back at a different country

Donal Ryan on the music, books and TV shows that shaped himDonal Ryan on the music, books and TV shows that shaped him

We Sell Books: ‘If it’s got Cork in the title, we want to have it’We Sell Books: ‘If it’s got Cork in the title, we want to have it’

We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn eveningsWe’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings


TOPIC: Books

More in this Section

Investigation probes alleged Garda corruption in the south of the countryInvestigation probes alleged Garda corruption in the south of the country

Extinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergencyExtinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergency

Neurosurgeons report finds 90% of whiplash patients stop treatment after legal action endsNeurosurgeons report finds 90% of whiplash patients stop treatment after legal action ends

Ministers agree new rules to allow working parents more time with their childrenMinisters agree new rules to allow working parents more time with their children


Lifestyle

Once Sliabh Luachra exponents Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly hit the first note in ‘The Tenpenny Bit’ jig we on lift off.Cork Folk Festival rounded off its 40th event in fine style at Cork Opera House

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Ultra Athlete Shane Finn

Two gardening experts share tricks of the trade to make your small garden look and feel more sizeable.Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »