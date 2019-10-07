A Cavalier Irishman: Prolific writer Ulick O'Connor passes away

Ulick O'Connor, one of Ireland's most prolific writers, has died at the age of 91.

His work spanned biography, poetry, Irish history, drama and literary criticism.

In the 1950s, he was a sports correspondent for The Observer and a columnist for several Irish newspapers.

He was also a popular public speaker.

Born in Rathgar, Dublin in 1928 to Matthew O'Connor, Professor of Pathology and Dean of the Royal College of Surgeons, and Eileen Murphy, a graduate from UCD, he attended St Mary's College, Rathmines and later University College Dublin, where he studied law and philosophy.

He subsequently attended Loyola University in New Orleans and then came back to Ireland to study at the King's Inns.

His classmates included former Taoisigh Garret FitzGerald and Charles Haughey.

Called to the bar in 1951, he practised law for 15 years before becoming a full-time writer.

His plays include The Dream Box (1972), The Dark Lovers (1975), Joycity (1989) and Deux de la Trinite (translated by Ramond Gerome, 1990).

Several of his plays were performed at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, where he served as a member of the Board of Directors for many years.

His numerous one-man shows, many focusing upon the lives of renowned Irish literary figures, proved popular with audiences.

Among his best known writing is his biographies of Oliver St. John Gogarty and Brendan Behan, as well as his studies of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and the Irish Literary Revival.

He also produced a number of poetry collections, including Lifestyles (1973), All Things Counter (1986) and The Kiss: New & Selected Poems (2009).

Ulick O'Connor was a well-known figure nationally and regular guest on RTÉ's Late Late Show in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was an outspoken commentator on social, cultural and political issues and his memoir The Ulick O'Connor Diaries 1970-1981: A Cavalier Irishman, chronicled his meetings with celebrities from politics and the arts.