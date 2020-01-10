News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'A bad nightmare that doesn't end'- Daughter of murdered man hopes killer brought to justice

By Liz Dunphy
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 02:12 PM

'Like a bad nightmare that doesn't end' is how a daughter of the murdered man whose partially dismembered body was found in a derelict house in Cork described the 15 days since his death.

Detectives are liaising with Interpol in relation to a person of interest who is believed to have travelled to Eastern Europe two days after Francis 'Frankie' Dunne's body was found.

It is now understood that gardai may be investigating a possible link between the case and robbery at the place where that person of interest was working.

Approximately €1,000 in cash was stolen during a break-in 24 hours after Mr Dunne's body was discovered, it is reported.

Clothing, including two pairs of runners and a tracksuit were discovered by gardai during a search at the premises which will now be sent for forensic examination, Virgin Media reports.

One of Mr Dunne's daughters, Catherine, said that the family hopes that those responsible for her father's brutal death are brought to justice.

“My dad was taken so suddenly and so shockingly," she said in a statement to Virgin Media News.

" The grief and pain is unbearable. I hope the person responsible is caught and justice is served for such a horrific crime.

"As a family we are absolutely heartbroken. It's like a bad nightmare that doesn't end."

Mr Dunne's headless, armless torso was found behind the unoccupied Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road on December 28.

The 64-year-old's head and arms were found during a subsequent search of the property.

It is believed that the father-of-three was beaten before he was dismembered.

Gardai in Cork said they are looking to speak to 90 people in connection with Mr Dunne's murder and they are following up to 300 lines of inquiry.

Senior gardai said that a European Arrest Warrant has not been issued for the person of interest who may now be in Eastern Europe.

They said that this man is currently wanted as a potential witness rather than a suspect.

