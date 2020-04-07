99 Covid-19 clusters reported in nursing homes

There are now 99 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country.
The figure has increased sharply in recent days.
The HSE says limiting the spread is a key priority.
Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, says a number of measures are being looked at including the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).
"We're providing video advice and on-site training advice on infection control as well as trying to direct our precious stocks of PPE to areas that normally you wouldn't be directing them - namely residential care settings and nursing homes.
"It is a big challenge for us, a big job for us and we will support our healthcare staff through advice, through changing practices and also through provision on PPE."
Meanwhile, a 106-year-old woman in Maryfield Nursing Home in Chapelizod, Dublin is asking people to follow public health guidelines.
Maureen Hughes remembers the impact of the Spanish Flu as a young girl is asking people to do their part to stop Covid-19.
"We have helped to get you through two World Wars now help us to get through this pandemic.
"We feel we deserve it."