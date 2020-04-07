99 Covid-19 clusters reported in nursing homes

There are now 99 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country.

The figure has increased sharply in recent days.

The HSE says limiting the spread is a key priority.

Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, says a number of measures are being looked at including the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We're providing video advice and on-site training advice on infection control as well as trying to direct our precious stocks of PPE to areas that normally you wouldn't be directing them - namely residential care settings and nursing homes.

"It is a big challenge for us, a big job for us and we will support our healthcare staff through advice, through changing practices and also through provision on PPE."

Meanwhile, a 106-year-old woman in Maryfield Nursing Home in Chapelizod, Dublin is asking people to follow public health guidelines.

Maureen Hughes remembers the impact of the Spanish Flu as a young girl is asking people to do their part to stop Covid-19.

"We have helped to get you through two World Wars now help us to get through this pandemic.

"We feel we deserve it."





Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024