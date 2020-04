Tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €9.8m, has been won.

The winning numbers were 4, 9, 15, 27, 29, 34 and the bonus number was 17.

Three players matched five numbers plus the bonus, earning over €36,000 each.

Neither the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws were won.

The win comes 24 hours after a Dubliner won €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

