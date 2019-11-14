News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

95-year-old woman targeted in Cork car park by 'non-national travelling criminals'

95-year-old woman targeted in Cork car park by 'non-national travelling criminals'
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 12:51 PM

A 95-year-old woman was targeted in the Supervalu car park in Fermoy by what Gardai are describing as non-national criminal gangs targeting vulnerable people.

The woman was sitting alone in the passenger seat of her car, while her son or daughter was shopping in the supermarket.

A non-national woman approached the window of the vehicle looking for change to use for a trolley. When the woman rolled down the window, the non-national woman put her hand in and stole a number of notes from the woman's purse.

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station spoke to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show: "This is exactly the same as we've seen about two years ago. Same car park. You could move back about a year and we saw the same thing.

Now, this is a particular method that's being used by, shall we say, 'non-national travelling criminals', who sometimes travel down from say, the Dublin area and literally would target car parks.

"Friday and Saturday seem to be good times because maybe somebody is collecting their pension and the son or daughter is in doing the shopping and they leave their mother or father sitting in the passenger seat of the car."

He said the groups are specifically targeting older people and vulnerable people. In this case, the woman fled in a silver-grey Volkswagen golf, distinctive in that it is a left-hand drive.

Sergeant Kelly advised: "If you are in that situation, and you are approached, and you're sitting, waiting for your son or daughter, just pretend you don't understand. Keep the window up, lock the car. But don't engage."

READ MORE

Robert Pattinson explains why he thought Twilight was a ‘weird’ story

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating burglary at Co Clare service stationGardaí investigating burglary at Co Clare service station

'We have nowhere to go' - Deansrath Family Centre shut after truck rams into front door'We have nowhere to go' - Deansrath Family Centre shut after truck rams into front door

Man arrested after six-week-old baby injured in MeathMan arrested after six-week-old baby injured in Meath

Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcoholGardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcohol

Threatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCIThreatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCI

Latest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowdingLatest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowding

PAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staffPAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staff


Lifestyle

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

The repeat bouts of sinus infection you describe indicate you need to get in front of this annual issue by supporting your immune system.Natural Health: 'Every winter I get a nasty sinus infection'

The TV chef chats to Lauren Taylor about feeding his family and his kids’ ever-changing tastes.Jamie Oliver: ‘About 3/10 of our family meals are idyllic – that’s normal’

Yearning to turn your rooms into soothing havens? Gabrielle Fagan asks The White Company founder Chrissie Rucker for her secrets.How to create a calm, tranquil home – according to The White Company’s Chrissie Rucker

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »