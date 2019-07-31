News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

9,439 patients waiting - Hospitals record worst ever July for ED overcrowding

9,439 patients waiting - Hospitals record worst ever July for ED overcrowding
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 01:51 PM

9,439 hospital patients were left waiting for beds over the past month, the highest ever number recorded in July.

The figures are 33% higher than the same month last year, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Among the 9,439 patients were 45 children.

University Hospital Limerick recorded the highest emergency department waiting figures with 1,293 people left on trolleys since the beginning of July.

Cork University Hospital had the second-highest number with 1,079 patients.

READ MORE

Woman who killed violent alcoholic boyfriend who made her life 'a living hell' jailed for manslaughter

INMO Director of Industrial Relations, Tony Fitzpatrick, says the overcrowding is being driven by understaffed facilities and a lack of beds.

"Currently over 700 patients cannot be discharged from hospital," said Mr Fitzpatrick.

"In the meantime, hundreds of frontline nursing and midwifery posts are currently vacant due to the HSE’s dysfunctional and bureaucratic employment control processes.

"Vital roles across all services, at all grades, in all hospitals are left unfilled. This has direct negative consequences for patients.

"We expect increased demands on the health service in winter, but now even summer sees patients crammed into corridors on trolleys.

"It is creating unacceptable risks for patients and health workers alike."

READ MORE

Disabled SNA wins Supreme Court appeal over school's refusal to allow her return to work

More on this topic

Kerry University Hospital urges people to leave the ED services for 'patients who need them most'Kerry University Hospital urges people to leave the ED services for 'patients who need them most'

Consultants in 'care can’t wait’ driveConsultants in 'care can’t wait’ drive

Nearly 4,500 people over 75 had to wait over 24 hours in emergency department, figures showNearly 4,500 people over 75 had to wait over 24 hours in emergency department, figures show

Munster worst affected by hospital overcrowding last monthMunster worst affected by hospital overcrowding last month

HospitalsTrolleysTOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’

Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper articleFine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper article

Watch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chainWatch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chain

Upgraded M7 to fully open on FridayUpgraded M7 to fully open on Friday


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »