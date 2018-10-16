Home»Breaking News»ireland

€920,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Gardaí from the Ballyfermot/Clondalkin Detective & Drugs Units seized 23 kilos of herbal cannabis in the grounds of an apartment block during a handover.

A follow-up search in one of the apartments resulted in the seizure of 1kg of heroin, 3.5kgs of cocaine and 10kgs of cannabis resin.

The total value of the drugs seized is approximately €920,000.

Three males aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s, are currently detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

