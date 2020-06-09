90 sites awarded Blue Flag status for 2020

Ballybunion North beach has failed to retain it's Blue Flag for the summer.

However, Bundoran in Co Donegal has regained the status it lost last year.

In total, a record number of 90 sites have been awarded the flag this year, up two on 2019.

80 beaches and 10 marinas have received flags for 2020.

Blue Flags are awarded by An Taisce and are given out due to their adherence to a strict number of criteria covering:

Environmental Information and Education

Water quality

Safety and Services

Environmental Management

Youghal Claycastle in Co Cork has achieved Blue Flag status for the first time since 2011, while Bertra in Co Mayo and Bundoran in Co Donegal have regained the status they lost last year.

However, it wasn't such good news for Ballybunion North beach, which failed to achieve the excellent water quality rating needed to retain the flag for 2020.

Other areas of note include the decision by Wexford County Council to withdraw Blue Flag Status from Courtown beach due to lower than normal beach sand levels.

Meanwhile, Cill Mhuirbhigh on Inis Mor in County Galway will not fly the flag this year as there will not be a lifeguard in place due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The full list of Blue Flags sites can be found here.