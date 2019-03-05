90% of rentals exceed limits of social housing supports

Over 90% of private rental properties are out of reach of those reliant on social housing supports, according to a new study by the Simon Communities.

The charity conducted its 13th ‘Locked Out of the Market’ study over three days in November 2018. It tracks the number of properties to rent within the Department of Social Protection’s rent supplement (RS) and the Department of Housing’s housing assistance payment (HAP) limits.

Limits vary across the country but the report shows that the vast majority of properties exceed the limits, with some towns and cities having no properties available for those in receipt of RS or HAP.

The report’s findings include: 92%— 521 properties — were above HAP or RS limits;

Not one property was available in Limerick city centre or Waterford city centre. Just one was available in each of Leitrim, Sligo town, and Portlaoise;

In all areas examined, just five properties were available for a single person within HAP or RS limits;

Overall, 569 properties were listed for rent. While it is an increase from 561 in August 2018, it is a 51% drop since May 2015.

According to the Simon Communities, the figures “clearly indicate” that the increases to HAP and RS limits introduced in July 2016 “fall well short” of market rents. Since these increases were introduced, rent in Cork city centre has increased by 20%. In Limerick city centre it has increased by 34%, while Waterford city centre rents have increased by 30%.

Paul Sheehan, spokesman for the Simon Communities, said the snapshot study shows the need to accelerate housing reforms.

“This study shows that the situation continues to be extremely difficult for people on rent supplement or HAP, particularly those who are looking for one and two-bedroom homes,” he said.

“It is alarming that in some of the country’s most populated urban centres, there is absolutely nowhere to rent for people depending on HAP for their housing.”