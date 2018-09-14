€8m investment for libraries to upgrade digital services and facilities

Hundreds of public libraries throughout the country are set to benefit from a multi-million euro investment programme.

309 public libraries are set to benefit from the initiative which will allow them to upgrade digital services and facilities.

Almost €8m is being made available, which will go towards buying iPads, tablets and smart devices, as well as software to support design, gaming, coding and podcasting.

€2m will be made up of contributions from local authorities.

The funding will also go toward the installation of 'Dementia Tables', which include dementia and learning disability software.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring announced the investment today.

"Really what we're doing is putting the infrastructure into the libraries, €6m of an investment from my department and €2m from the local authorities," he said.

"This is part of 'My Open Library' policy [announced] earlier this year. 120 libraries will open from 8am to 10pm seven days a week, 365 days a year, and this will certainly support people who want to use libraries."

