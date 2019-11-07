News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€85k worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized in separate Limerick incidents

Henry St garda station in Limerick. Picture: Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 09:54 AM

Gardaí have seized over €85,000 worth of drugs in two separate incidents in Limerick yesterday.

The heroin and crack cocaine were seized by gardaí and Henry St and Roxboro garda stations.

Following reports of suspicious activity at a public area on St Senan St, a subsequent garda search discovered €33,000 worth of suspected heroin and €14,000 of suspected crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, €38,500 worth of suspected heroin was seized in the Careys Road Park area

No arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing, according to a garda spokesperson.

"Over €85,000 worth of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was taken off the streets yesterday in the Henry Street and Roxboro Road Districts," Superintendent Dermot O'Connor

"I would like to thank the community who continue to work with us and urge more people to report anything they feel is out of the ordinary, not just for drug use or drug dealing.”

