€82k income needed for affordable home

By Conall Ó Fátharta and Noel Baker

The Government has been accused of “insulting” working families by stating that “affordable” homes provided by the Land Development Agency (LDA) will cost as much as €320,000.

Initially, the LDA will deliver 3,000 homes on eight sites identified across the country. However, the Government believes it could deliver as many as 150,000 homes over the next 20 years.

The sites are set to be made up of 30% affordable homes, 10% social housing and the rest would be private ownership.

Pressed about how much an affordable home would cost, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the target was that properties could be bought for €320,000 in Dublin and €250,000 outside the capital.

Social Democrats political director and consumer affairs spokeswoman Anne-Marie McNally asked “what planet Minister Eoghan Murphy lives on if he believes that €320,000 constitutes an affordable home”.

“Under Central Bank rules, in order to afford a house of €320,000, a household would need to be earning at least €82k per year, and somehow have managed to save the 10% deposit of €32k.

“This is out of the reach of the vast majority of first-time buyers, and especially if those buyers are already paying our record-high rents.”

“It is nonsense to suggest that €320,000 is affordable,” she said.

Ms McNally said pitching affordable homes at this level would mean that the only people who could qualify are two-income households and that, “once again, single people need not apply”.

Speaking at the Focus Ireland annual conference at City Hall in Cork, AnnMarie Farrelly, director of planning and strategic infrastructure for Fingal County Council, said: “The average industrial wage does not buy a house in Fingal.” She referred to figures presented at the conference showing the average first-time buyer property price in Dublin is €386,484.

She said the average price in Fingal was 8.7 times the average income, adding: “That does not allow you to buy a house.”

It would cost a couple, each on average earnings, 4.3 times their income to buy a house there. The conference heard a single person would have to allocate 60% of their income in order to purchase their first house.

CEO of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty said a “reality check” was needed because “what the Government thinks is an affordable home and what families view as affordable are two different things”.

Niamh Randall of Simon Communities said that while the LDA was a good thing, affordable housing needed to be defined and determined by people’s income and ability to pay.