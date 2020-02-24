News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

81 people without beds at University Hospital Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 12:10 PM

There are 573 patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals nationwide, including 81 at University Hospital Limerick alone.

The figures were released by the INMO as part of their trolley watch update.

It is the second-highest figure seen at UHL this year, following the record-breaking 92 people on trolleys on January 6.

Elsewhere there are 53 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital, followed by 34 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The INMO said that today’s figure brings the number of patients on trolleys in UHL so far this year up to 2,243, making it 27% higher than the same period in 2019 (1,761).

"This is the fourth time this month we have seen more than 70 people lining the corridors of UHL while they wait for a hospital bed," said Mary Fogarty, the INMO's Assistant Director of Industrial Relations.

"This is simply down to lack of capacity in our local health service.

"We need more hospital beds, more community care and for all obstacles to recruiting staff to be removed immediately.

"The current situation is unsafe, unsustainable and completely avoidable.

"As long as the recruitment freeze continues patients will suffer."

READ MORE

Consultant warns not enough ICU beds in event of coronavirus outbreak

More on this topic

Hundreds of health and social care workers strike over payHundreds of health and social care workers strike over pay

First diagnosed case of rubella in Ireland in more than 10 yearsFirst diagnosed case of rubella in Ireland in more than 10 years

7 signs you’re even more unfit than you thought you were7 signs you’re even more unfit than you thought you were

Frank Lipman: Small steps to big changeFrank Lipman: Small steps to big change


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Man dies in Wicklow road accidentMan dies in Wicklow road accident

Boy, 11, dies after collision with van in DonegalBoy, 11, dies after collision with van in Donegal

Gardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in courtGardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in court

Children are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures showChildren are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures show


Lifestyle

Another episode, another incredible Cork woman. The tale of Mother Jones, the famous union organiser and activist against child labour in 19th century America.Five things for the week ahead: RTÉ showcase another incredible Cork woman

Holger Smyth part-owns and runs Inanna Rare Books, which has recently opened a ‘rare book lounge’ at the former Hawthorn creamery near Drimoleague, Co Cork.We sell books: Cream of the book crop sold from former co-op

Milton Jones talks hecklers, Hawaiian shirts and the world’s favourite clever Irishman with Richard FitzpatrickMilton Jones: When one line will do just fine

After almost 70 years of trying the search goes on, but so far nothing has been found.Sky Matters: Whether we are alone in the Universe has exercised many great minds

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »