€80m Trinity development 'funded without a cent of taxpayers money'

A new €80m development in Trinity College Dublin will allow it to continue to be one of the world's best business schools.

Professor Andrew Burke, the Dean of Trinity Business School, says that the development will not be using any tax-payer money to fund the project.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will officially open the six-storey building today.

The development includes an innovation and entrepreneurial hub, and a 600-seat auditorium.

Professor Burke explains where the money for the development came from:

This building is funded without a cent of taxpayers money.

"We're very lucky that we had the backing of industry and indeed our alumni and advisory boards - we have €20m in philanthropic gifts," he added.

"We've borrowed €70m from the European Investment Bank and we are repaying that entirely out of our own earnings."