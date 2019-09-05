News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€80m development of 340 new homes in Waterford city approved

€80m development of 340 new homes in Waterford city approved
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 01:56 PM

An Bord Pleanála has approved an €80m new housing development in Waterford city which will provide over 340 new homes on the outskirts of the city against the advice of its own inspector.

The board has granted planning permission for plans by Jackie Greene Construction to build 199 houses and 44 apartments as well as crèche in Knockboy, on a nine hectare site around 5km from the city centre.

Permission for the project was granted under the new fast-track planning process for strategic housing developments which obviates the need for developers to first seek approval from the local council.

However, An Bord Pleanála reduced the number of housing units contained in the original proposal by eight houses and ten apartments.

The board said, subject to a number of planning conditions, the development would be consistent with the polices of the Waterford City Development Plan 2013-2019 and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety as well as convenience and public health.

It said it had not accepted its own inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission as it believed the plans would provide a satisfactory arrangement and amount of open space to serve all elements of the proposed development.

The inspector had concluded that the development would seriously injure the residential amenities of the areas for existing and future occupants due to poor site layout and design.

She claimed a street containing 11 houses within the proposed development was in an area zoned for open space. The inspector also considered eight “pocket parks” in front of the apartments were substandard and did not provide a safe recreational space, especially for young children.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson reportedly received no warning ahead of brother's resignation

A total of 21 third party submissions were made on the project with many claiming the development was premature because of the lack of amenities and physical infrastructure in the area including roads, drainage, schools and recreational areas.

They also claimed apartments were unsuitable for the Knockboy area and pointed out there were boarded up units in other estates in the locality.

The development was also opposed by a majority of local councillors who claimed its density and scale was too high and unsuitable for the area, while residents would also be highly dependent on transport by car.

Council management had supported the development being granted planning permission subject to certain conditions. An Bord Pleanála imposed the condition that proposed gates to nine apartment blocks should be omitted from the scheme

Planning permission for a 285- unit development on the same site had been refused by An Bord Pleanála in December 2017 on the grounds that it was not necessary to ensure the continuity of housing supply in Wateford city as well as the predominance of large three and four-bedroom houses.

READ MORE

Paschal Donohoe denies Cabinet Ministers were 'taken aback' by no-deal Brexit consequences

More on this topic

Couple must earn up to €125k to afford city apartmentCouple must earn up to €125k to afford city apartment

Housing costs - Symptom of a failing systemHousing costs - Symptom of a failing system

Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’

Major Cork city housing development delayedMajor Cork city housing development delayed

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Mary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interestsMary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interests

Teachers invited to free anti-bullying trainingTeachers invited to free anti-bullying training

Irish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmatesIrish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmates

PSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murdersPSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murders


Lifestyle

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

I’m not going to bother with my buddy Michael any more.Learner dad: You’ve finally gone grey’, was his greeting, as if that’s an okay thing to say to a 52-year-old man

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »