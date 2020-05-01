News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€800k of cannabis and thousands in sterling seized in two separate searches

The cannabis seized in Dublin today.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 01:48 PM

Drugs worth €800,000 and more than £65,000 in sterling has been seized in two operations in Dublin.

At a parcel depot in Dublin today, Revenue officers seized 40kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €800,000.

The drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog James, in a number of boxes containing poster tubes, all of which originated from the Netherlands.

All of the parcels were destined for a number of addresses in West Dublin.

Elsewhere at Dublin Port, gardaí searched a car early this morning and £66,440 (around €76,228) was seized.

Two men have been arrested during the search just after midnight at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

An initial search of the car uncovered cash hidden behind a panel.


The car was seized for technical examination and more cash was found.

The two men in the car, who were in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Store Street Garda Station.

Lunchtime News Wrap

