NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

80,000 jobs at risk in no-deal Brexit - study

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 07:09 AM

80,000 people will lose their jobs if there is a no-deal Brexit.

That is the warning from the ESRI which has looked at the impact on Ireland of Britain leaving the EU.

It has found the economy will take a hit of 4.8% over ten years in a no deal scenario - or 2.6% if there is a deal.

Senior Research Officer with the ESRI Dr Adele Bergin says employment would be badly hit.

"Employment in the long run in a no-deal scenario would be between 3.2% and 3.4% lower in the long run compared to where it otherwise would have been," said Dr Bergin

"And around 1.8% lower in a deal scenario.

READ MORE

Brexit: what happens after MPs seize control?

"So to put those figures into context, that means that in the long run the level of employment would be a loss of around 40,000 jobs in a deal scenario and double that, at 80,000, in a no-deal scenario."

The ESRI study breaks down the effects of Brexit based on who they leave the EU, whether it is Deal, No-Deal and Disorderly No-Deal.

Dr Bergin added that: "The impact of each Brexit scenario is considerable and will have negative effects throughout the economy on the household sector, the labour market, firms and the public finances.

"However, the negative impact on Irish output in the long run in the Deal scenario is approximately half that of the No-Deal scenario."

More on this topic

May’s Brexit plan in chaos as MPs take control and three ministers quit

Stalemate and humiliation: How the UK press have reacted to Brexit developments

Brexit: what happens after MPs seize control?

Bercow sparks Commons uproar after aiming ‘insult’ at Tory MP

More in this Section

Church ban for man bailed on theft charges

Man jailed for drug and road offences

Varadkar: 'Absolutely no chance' of four-fold increase in carbon taxes

New Belfast power station to provide electricity for half a million homes


Lifestyle

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

MOMMY DEAREST: The portrayal of Irish mothers on screen

Making Cents: Consumers have more options with An Post

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »