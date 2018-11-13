80,000 homes in line for excessive usage fee when new water charge system comes in

Around 80,000 households are to be charged with 'excessive usage' water charges when the new scheme comes in.

The new system was agreed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil under the first confidence and supply agreement when the water charges were abolished.

Households using 1.7 times the average will be forced to pay fees of €260 a year.

According to the Irish Independent, Irish Water estimates it will collect €7 million in charges in the first year, increasing to €9 million annually within five years.

Digital Desk