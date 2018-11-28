Home»ireland

80 potential abuse victims identified by Scouting Ireland

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 08:20 PM

Scouting Ireland has identified 80 new potential abuse victims in the past week.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone met with the organisation this evening to discuss the steps being taken to support alleged victims who have already come forward.

Scouting Ireland informed her there has been 80 further phone calls to the confidential helpline in the last 7 days.

It brings the total number of potential victims to almost 190 - with 71 suspected abusers.

The Minister is expecting an updated figure of victims and abusers in mid-December.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Scouting Ireland

