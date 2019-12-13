News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
80% of public believe national crime 'serious' - Garda survey

By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, December 13, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Almost four in five members of the public believe national crime is either ‘serious’ or ‘very serious’, according to a survey commissioned by An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána’s Public Attitudes Survey for the third quarter of 2019 has revealed that 79% of respondents considered national crime to be either ‘very serious’ or ‘serious’ – an increase of 8 percentage points from the same quarter of last year.

Local crime is seen as less serious, however, with just 18% considering crime in their areas as ‘very serious’ or ‘serious’.

Just over half (53%) of respondents said there was not enough of a garda presence locally, however this figure has dropped seven percentage points from this time last year.

More than 90% of respondents said they had either high or medium trust in An Garda Síochána, and excluding ‘don’t knows’, 96% said that Gardaí would treat them with respect if they had contact with them for any reason.

When those who answered ‘don’t know’ were excluded, 88% also agreed that Gardaí in their local area would treat everyone fairly regardless of who they are - up nine percentage points from the same quarter in 2018.

However less than half (43%) said they believed An Garda Síochána provide a world-class police service, while 95% said the gardai are friendly and helpful.

Commenting on the overall survey Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey said: "These very welcome results demonstrate the quality of work being done by Garda personnel to keep people safe.

"It also shows that the public is seeing the benefits of changes being made to the organisation. We do though have further improvements to make in a number of areas including victim support.”

Amárach Research surveyed 1,500 people for the findings, and data was collected through in-home, face-to-face interviews with participants.

