NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

80 minute delays on trains leaving Heuston Station due to 'mechanical issues'

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 09:03 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There are delays of nearly an hour-and-a-half on all train services out of Heuston Station in Dublin.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected on to all services into Heuston.

Irish Rail said the issue is caused by "mechanical issues" between Sallins and Newbridge.

It is also causing delays of 30 minutes on the Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock route.

READ MORE: Theresa May 'kicking the can down the road' in terms of Brexit, says former ambassador to UK

"There was a mechanical fault on an out-of-service train that was heading out of Heuston to take up a commuter service," said Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny.

"That was on the outbound, that's why trains that are leaving Heuston are most severely delayed, delays between 60 and 80 minutes.

"In the opposite direction, which of course is where the maximum number of commuters are travelling, it is typically about a 30-minute delay, so a very significant affect to those customers."

More on this topic

Disruption to Irish Rail services this weekend

Security patrols on Irish Rail services increase by 35%

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend

Irish Rail to hire new staff in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour


KEYWORDS

Irish RailTrainDelayHeuston Station

More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

By night, Ibiza is a delight, but don't spend every day there

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »