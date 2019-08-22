News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

80 graduates without HSE offer despite 100 vacancies

By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 05:40 AM

None of the more than 80 nurses and midwives due to graduate shortly in Limerick has been offered a work contract by the HSE at a time when there are 100 vacancies across the University of Limerick hospital group.

Although 55 graduate nurses have been interviewed for jobs at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where the number of patients on trolleys reached 76 yesterday, none has yet received an offer of work, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Similarly none of the 28 midwife graduates who interviewed at University Maternity Hospital Limerick has been given a contract.

A spokesperson confirmed yesterday that there are currently 61.92 whole time equivalent (WTE) vacancies and 32.56 WTE temporary vacancies in nursing and midwifery grades across the UL Hospital Group.

The spokesperson also said average weekday presentations to the emergency department (ED) had surpassed 220 last week, while the average in 2018 was 197.

READ MORE

Merkel sets 30-day deadline for Irish backstop alternative

Moreover the hospital was facing challenges accessing transitional care and home care package funding, “which has contributed to a rise in delayed discharges untypical in the Mid-West”.

The squeeze on funding follows instructions from the new HSE chief Paul Reid for hospitals to live within budget. Health Minister Simon Harris yesterday paid a surprise visit to UHL to see for himself the extent of the overcrowding crisis.

A spokesperson for the minister said he had been in contact with the HSE on the issue of failure to issue contracts “and have been assured the organisation is finalising plans, which will include provision for the retention of graduate nurses”.

“It remains the minister’s position that he wants to see every graduate nurse offered a job in the Irish health service.”

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Touching images show New Zealand speaker feeding colleague’s baby during debateTouching images show New Zealand speaker feeding colleague’s baby during debate

Documentary backed by Obamas’ production company launches on NetflixDocumentary backed by Obamas’ production company launches on Netflix

More in this Section

Ireland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says CoveneyIreland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says Coveney

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Irish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbagsIrish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbags


Lifestyle

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes is flat out. Since October 2018, she’s literally been racing around the world.On the treble: Triathlete Carolyn Hayes goes flat out to win a place in the Olympics

Children starting or going back to school is a reminder of how we all need an energy boost when sitting at a desk for hours, no matter what our age.Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

It’s that time of year again; the long summer days are numbered, summer’s lease is all too short as she takes her last few breaths.Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »