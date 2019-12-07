8 National Parks and Nature Reserves to close for Storm Atiyah

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) has announced that eight of its National Parks and Nature Reserves will close tomorrow as Storm Atiyah hits the country.

Met Eireann issued a Status Orange wind warning for eight counties between 1pm on Sunday afternoon and 6am on Monday morning.

The forecasters said that there could be very strong winds across the country with gusts between 110km/h and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

Latest ECMWF charts show an increase in wind speeds for #StormAtiyah keep an eye on warnings as they could be updated! pic.twitter.com/d38RsKK76w — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 7, 2019

This, along with high seas and a storm surge, means there may be floods on the west coast.

The warning covers Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

NPWS is advising people to stay away from the National Parks, National Monuments and Nature Reserves listed below whilst the Status Orange weather warning is in place.