Last night's Lotto jackpot of nearly €7m was won by a player in Cork, the National Lottery have announced.

The €6.9m win was the sixth time the jackpot has been won this year.

The location of the winner will be announced in the coming days, a National Lottery spokesperson said.

On a big night for prize-winners, players in Co Louth and Co Meath were one number shy of the jackpot - and will have to settle for just over €33,000 each.

Elsewhere, the €250,000 jackpot was won by somebody in Dublin.