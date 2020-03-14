€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork

Gardaí have seized €7,000 of suspected cocaine in a seizure in Co Cork yesterday.

Gardaí from the Bantry drugs unit, assisted by the west Cork divisional drugs unit, carried out an operation in the Castletownbere area where they took what they suspect to be cocaine.

It occurred after 8pm when a man in his 20s was searched and was found to be in possession of the suspected drugs, a garda spokesperson said.

The man was also found to be in possession of a weighing scales.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis, the spokesperson added.

"No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," they explained.