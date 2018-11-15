780,000 people living below poverty line, says Society of St Vincent de Paul

By Joe Leogue

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has revealed it is receiving 1,000 calls a day, with some 780,000 people still living below the poverty line.

The figures come to light as the charity launched its annual appeal which, this year, will emphasise the effect of poverty on children and their future.

“Last year, our volunteers visited approximately 50,000 families over winter and we expect to visit at least the same number this year,” said SVP national president Kieran Stafford.

“At the moment, we are receiving over 1,000 calls a day to our offices around the country.

“Although we are now among the top five richest countries in the world, we still have over 16% of the population living below the poverty line.”

“Poverty in Ireland in 2018 takes many forms and is primarily driven by low income and lack of access to good-quality jobs and affordable housing, health, education, and childcare.

“In our engagement with families and individuals living in poverty, SVP volunteers encounter many complex situations that require a variety of responses.

“Many of the families we visit will struggle to make ends meet this Christmas and some will consider borrowing money to meet the extra expenses they face at this time of year.

“Being able to access affordable credit rather than loans with extremely high-interest rates is essential if families were to avoid becoming over-indebted.”

Mr Stafford urged anyone struggling, particularly with the cost of education, fuel, and food to go to SVP for help.

Nichola Mullen, head of fundraising, said the appeal would be promoted across TV, radio, press, outdoor, and on social media over the next six weeks.

“The advertising will feature two stories based on real experiences where children would have lost out were it not for the generosity of the public allowing SVP to step in,” she said.

Those looking to donate can do so at svp.ie/appeal, where there are other options to support such as the Giving Tree Appeal, the Food Appeal, and a virtual gift store.

RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy launched the appeal yesterday, along with pupils from St Margaret’s National School, Dublin, St Joseph’s Primary School, Tipperary, and group of Young SVP students from Tulla, Co Clare.