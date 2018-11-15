Home»ireland

780,000 people living below poverty line, says Society of St Vincent de Paul

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 04:00 AM

By Joe Leogue

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has revealed it is receiving 1,000 calls a day, with some 780,000 people still living below the poverty line.

The figures come to light as the charity launched its annual appeal which, this year, will emphasise the effect of poverty on children and their future.

“Last year, our volunteers visited approximately 50,000 families over winter and we expect to visit at least the same number this year,” said SVP national president Kieran Stafford.

“At the moment, we are receiving over 1,000 calls a day to our offices around the country.

“Although we are now among the top five richest countries in the world, we still have over 16% of the population living below the poverty line.”

“Poverty in Ireland in 2018 takes many forms and is primarily driven by low income and lack of access to good-quality jobs and affordable housing, health, education, and childcare.

“In our engagement with families and individuals living in poverty, SVP volunteers encounter many complex situations that require a variety of responses.

“Many of the families we visit will struggle to make ends meet this Christmas and some will consider borrowing money to meet the extra expenses they face at this time of year.

“Being able to access affordable credit rather than loans with extremely high-interest rates is essential if families were to avoid becoming over-indebted.”

Mr Stafford urged anyone struggling, particularly with the cost of education, fuel, and food to go to SVP for help.

Nichola Mullen, head of fundraising, said the appeal would be promoted across TV, radio, press, outdoor, and on social media over the next six weeks.

“The advertising will feature two stories based on real experiences where children would have lost out were it not for the generosity of the public allowing SVP to step in,” she said.

Those looking to donate can do so at svp.ie/appeal, where there are other options to support such as the Giving Tree Appeal, the Food Appeal, and a virtual gift store.

RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy launched the appeal yesterday, along with pupils from St Margaret’s National School, Dublin, St Joseph’s Primary School, Tipperary, and group of Young SVP students from Tulla, Co Clare.


KEYWORDS

PovertyHomelessness

Related Articles

At least three years until numbers becoming homeless decrease, committee hears

Special report: Real lives and real stories behind those living on the streets

Estate agencies find private properties to house homeless families

Homeless crisis - Focus on success

More in this Section

Leo Varadkar heralds 'one of the better days in politics' amid draft Brexit withdrawal deal

Department of Health reaches deal with IMO for provision of abortion services

The Lotto results are in...

Brexit explainer: What the latest developments mean for Ireland, the UK and the EU


Breaking Stories

Learning points: The truth is now being twisted in full view

’Tis the season to be sweet: What makes a good chocolate bar?

Gavin Bryars going with the flow

A question of taste with Tonie Walsh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »