78 patients waiting for beds in University Hospital Limerick, 451 nationwide

78 patients in University Hospital Limerick are waiting for bed today, according to the INMO figures.

The union's trolley watch numbers show that in total, 451 patients are waiting on a bed in hospitals around the country.

The figures show that 317 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 134 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospital today are:

University Hospital Limerick– 78

Cork University Hospital - 46

University Hospital Waterford – 36

The figure for University Hospital Limerick Limerick is up from yesterday's total, when 70 patients were waiting for a bed.

However, the nationwide figure is slightly lower with it dropping from 456 patients.