78 homeless families living in emergency arrangements

The number of homeless families in emergency accommodation in Cork city has risen to 78.

The city council is pre-booking additional emergency beds in a bid to ensure no-one has to sleep rough during the cold weather.

The revelations last night prompted fresh calls for Environment Minister Eoghan Murphy to do more to prevent evictions.

“This is the worst housing report in the history of Cork City Council,” said Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould.

“I’ve said it before and I have to say it again. The homeless problem is going to get worse before it gets better.”

The comments were made during a lengthy debate on housing at a meeting of Cork City Council last night which heard details of several projects that will deliver 99 new social housing units in various locations across the city, including Respond plans for 80 units on Red Forge Rd in Blackpool, three units on Gerald Griffin St, five units on Leitrim St, and six at Shandon Close.

Councillors were also told that the ‘housing first’ model has been approved for implementation in the city which will deliver 50 units over the coming years, helping to move people from long-term hostel accommodation into permanent accommodation.

READ MORE: Higher building costs a deterrent to island living

The latest monthly figures show the number of homeless families in the city has risen from 54 in August, to 62 in September, and to 78 in October.

With homeless charities such as Penny Dinners warning of a very difficult winter, councillors said drastic action from national government is needed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sean Martin said the lack of effective policy at national level to address housing supply is the key issue.

“Until we get some thinking outside the box at a national level, and secure debt relief for local authorities so that we can spend the more we’re spending on interest rates on solutions, we are only tinkering here at local government level,” he said.

Cllr Tim Brosnan urged the President to speak out on the issue and said young people should be angry and should make their anger known.Independent councillor Thomas Maloney welcomed the approval of the Housing First policy which he said will play a major role in resolving long-term homelessness.

Fine Gael councillor John Buttimer said several projects are underway or in the pipeline that will deliver hundreds of new housing units in the city over the next three years.

The city’s head of housing, Brian Geaney, acknowledged the supply issue but said the 30 council housing projects on brownfield sites had delivered an average of 17 units per scheme.

However, he said the council can not solve this problem on its own.

“We need the private sector to start building houses for people that are working and in need of accommodation for purchase and to rent,” he said.