778 dogs were put to sleep in pounds last year

The total number of dogs that were euthanised in local authority pounds last year was 778.

The figures which were released today by the Department of Rural and Community Development show that the number of dogs put down has decreased on the previous year.

In 2017, a total of 996 were euthanised which was down from 1,674 in 2016.

The figures show a steady decrease in the number of dogs euthanised in pounds since a high of over 21,000 in 2002.

Dogs Trust has cautiously welcomed the continued reduction in destruction rates in Irish pounds.

"However, even one dog put to sleep is a dog too many and we will continue our efforts to get this figure down to zero," the dog welfare charity said.

File photo

Minister Seán Canney pointed out that the majority of dogs that enter pounds are reunited with their owners, rehomed or transferred to animal welfare groups.

The statistics also show the number of dogs entering pounds is decreasing year-on-year with a total of 9,961 dogs entering pounds in 2018.

According to the new statistics, there were 1,654 on the spot fines handed out to dog owners who didn't pick up after their pet last year.

Of those only 593 were paid.

Cork County Council handed out the most fines accounting with 426 fines issued.

No fines were issued in Cork City, Carlow, Longford and Tipperary. In Carlow, a fine for dog fouling has not been issued since 2015.

Today's publication of the 2018 dog control statistics also includes detail on the number of dog licences issued.

"It is a legal requirement for all dog owners to have a dog licence and to have their dog micro-chipped," said Minister Canney.

"If a stray dog, which is micro-chipped, enters the local authority pound the microchip can be scanned and the dog easily reunited with its owner."

There were 243 general dog licences issued in 2018.