NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

76 women and 100 children helped by Dublin domestic abuse service in one day

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 09:06 AM

76 women and 100 children received support from a Dublin based domestic abuse service in just one day.

Aoibhneas is the largest refuge in Dublin and it carried out a census of its work to mark its 30th anniversary.

It found that nine women attended its refuge, 55 used the outreach service, and 12 called the helpline, in just 24 hours.

At the same time, 19 children attended the refuge, 80 were supported by the outreach service, and one child called the helpline.

The service also received three crisis referrals from women seeking refuge, but manager Emma Reidy said they weren't able to take them all in.

She said: "We were unfortunately unable to accommodate two of those crisis calls - we were in a position to offer one family.

"We also saw the admission of six children reunited with their mam and I think that's an important piece to consider that some of our situations can be so high risk that it's a plan in itself to get mam reunited with her children."

READ MORE

New €400,000 initiative to tackle sexual harassment at universities

More on this topic

Foster seeks new laws to tackle domestic abuse

Domestic abuse: the psychology of coercive control remains a legal battlefield

Domestic violence at highest ever level in the North, figures show

Proper training and resourcing key to safeguarding women

More in this Section

Man arrested after being abusive to students at Trinity College Dublin

Mother of two with terminal cancer settles case against US laboratory for €2.5m

Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

Fontaines DC: Dublin city rockers

My neighbour is a leading light in the insurance game, even though he never played for Cork Con

Living the first year in the parent trap

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »