72 patients in intensive care for Covid-19 as admissions continue fall

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 02:55 PM

There's been a further fall in the number of people being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

72 patients are being treated in ICUs today - down from 99 this day last week.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,429.

Professor Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society, says any lifting of restrictions carries a risk.

Professor Motherway says: "We are all concerned about the fact that we could have a second wave once the restrictions are eased and we will all be watching what's happening in other countries to see what happens there.

"And of course people have to remember that second wave in terms of hospital admissions will be probably three weeks down the track, in terms of care admission will be four or five weeks down the track. So we need to be really slow."

Earlier Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, said the majority of fatalities continue to be among older people.

Of the total deaths, 956 occurred in the 80 plus age category.

Dr Holohan: Two thirds of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been cases aged 80 or older

