7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%

More than 7,000 health support staff are set to receive pay rises of up to 13% from September.

The pay increases have been recommended by the Labour Court and follow a strike by health workers in June. The dispute centred on a job evaluation scheme, which the Government agreed to carry out during negotiations on the last Public Service Stability Agreement.

The job evaluations were to examine whether roles have changed and whether pay rises are warranted.

Affected grades include healthcare assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs, and surgical instrument technicians, as well as workers in portering, household, and catering services.

The Labour Court has issued two recommendations aimed at resolving the dispute involving support grade staff and chefs in the health service.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said the pay increases will range between 6% and 13% and come into effect from September 1.

He said: “If accepted, Siptu members evaluated under phase 1 and phase 2 of the support staff job-evaluation scheme will receive increases in pay ranging from around 6% to 13%. These payments are in addition to the 1.75% increase in pay due in September 2019 under the terms of the Public Service Stability Agreement.

The Labour Court also recommends a pathway for members who have yet to have their jobs evaluated with specific cut off days for completion and under the existing formula

In a separate recommendation, the Labour Court has also advised the union and representatives from the HSE to attend talks on the issue of chefs’ pay over a 12-week proactive process at the Workplace Relations Commission.

This engagement will seek to build on the work already undertaken to assess and evaluate the pay issues particular to chefs and head chefs in the health service,” said Mr Bell. “Union representatives will continue to assess the detail of the recommendations.”

Balloting will start on August 12 and end on September 18.