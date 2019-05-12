NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

7,000 children living with coeliac condition without knowing

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 06:09 PM

Thousands of children are being failed by health services across the country according to the Coeliac Society.

It also says that over 7,000 children are living with the condition without knowing.

Ahead of coeliac awareness week, the society is calling for an increased focus on diagnosis, particularly among children from poorer backgrounds.

Coeliac Society dietitian Sarah Keogh says it is a major problem.

