News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

70% of cyclists treated for head injuries not wearing helmet at time of trauma

70% of cyclists treated for head injuries not wearing helmet at time of trauma
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 04:14 PM

70% of cyclists treated for head injuries were not wearing a helmet at the time of their trauma.

The research, carried out at the National Neurological Centre at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, shows that cycling had the highest number of referrals to the facility.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland says the report is not surprising and it confirms what they already see in their services.

CEO Barbara O'Connell says a helmet can save a cyclists life.

"It is well proven that wearing a helmet reduces the severity of brain injury by absorbing the impact of the collision," said Ms O'Connell.

"So from a brain injury point of view, we want every cyclist - young and old - wearing a helmet.

"It can very definitely be the difference between life and death for a cyclist."

Meanwhile, 70 drivers have so far been detected breaking the speed limit on the country's roads, since Project Edward began at midnight.

32,000 vehicles have been checked for speed as part of "European Day Without A Road Death".

A driver was clocked travelling at 148 in a 120km zone on the M1 at Lusk in Dublin, while another motorist was found to be doing 105km/h in a 80km zone in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

READ MORE

New data reveals Ireland's most dangerous stretches of road


More in this Section

5,000 people were refused entry to Ireland last year5,000 people were refused entry to Ireland last year

Developers of Cork's Custom House Quay asked to justify 34-storey height Developers of Cork's Custom House Quay asked to justify 34-storey height

Fears that restructuring of gardaí will result in less policing in rural areasFears that restructuring of gardaí will result in less policing in rural areas

Government urged to do more to address air ambulance recruitment crisisGovernment urged to do more to address air ambulance recruitment crisis


Lifestyle

As one in seven couples have difficulty conceiving, we look at some of the causes that might be at the root of male infertility.Here’s how to tell if you might have a fertility problem

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

A diagnosis can be devastating for relationships. Margaret Jennings talks to experts about how strong partnerships need to be in their darkest hourExamine Yourself: Impact of a cancer diagnosis on a couple's relationship

Spending hours awaiting planes can be a bore. So instead hire a car and enjoy nearby attractions, suggests Sarah Marshall.How to extend a holiday if your flight is cancelled or delayed at one of these five busy airports

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »