News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

70 doctors and nurses have Covid-19 at Cavan General Hospital

70 doctors and nurses have Covid-19 at Cavan General Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 12:18 PM

A leading hospital consultant has revealed that 70 doctors and nurses have been infected with Covid-19 at Cavan General Hospital.

Laura Durcan, Vice President of the Irish Hospital Consultants, told RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme that dozens more medical staff are in isolation.

She said it includes more than half of senior medical staff, and almost half of the surgical team.

Dr Durcan, who is based in Beaumont Hospital, said medics there are being dispatched to work at Cavan General Hospital because of all the healthcare staff who have been infected.

It comes amid concerns that hospitals in Dublin could reach capacity in ICU, after the Mater Hospital said its intensive care unit is full and patients had been moved to the high dependency unit instead.

Dr Durcan said: "What we have been doing from our group is sending staff to Cavan to make sure that they can be safely staffed over the upcoming number of days.

"Some of our SHOs and Registrars have very heroically stepped up and will be heading up to Cavan I believe today."

She said up to eight members of the medical team are being sent to Cavan General, where a number of staff have been affected by an outbreak, to make sure the hospital is properly staffed over the coming weekend.

She added: "As it stands we're looking to cover the next four to five days. We're hoping to get them back to us."

READ MORE

Dublin hospitals may have to move Covid-19 patients outside capital as ICUs fill up

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Laboratory needs more reagent to reach full capacity in Covid-19 testingLaboratory needs more reagent to reach full capacity in Covid-19 testing

'This is not a police state' - Minister says lockdown not about snitching on neighbour'This is not a police state' - Minister says lockdown not about snitching on neighbour

Financial package will ‘significantly cushion incomes’ from Covid-19 job lossesFinancial package will ‘significantly cushion incomes’ from Covid-19 job losses

Britain's Culture Secretary urges Ofcom to investigate ‘lunatic’ comments by David IckeBritain's Culture Secretary urges Ofcom to investigate ‘lunatic’ comments by David Icke


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus