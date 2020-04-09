A leading hospital consultant has revealed that 70 doctors and nurses have been infected with Covid-19 at Cavan General Hospital.

Laura Durcan, Vice President of the Irish Hospital Consultants, told RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme that dozens more medical staff are in isolation.

She said it includes more than half of senior medical staff, and almost half of the surgical team.

Dr Durcan, who is based in Beaumont Hospital, said medics there are being dispatched to work at Cavan General Hospital because of all the healthcare staff who have been infected.

It comes amid concerns that hospitals in Dublin could reach capacity in ICU, after the Mater Hospital said its intensive care unit is full and patients had been moved to the high dependency unit instead.

Dr Durcan said: "What we have been doing from our group is sending staff to Cavan to make sure that they can be safely staffed over the upcoming number of days.

"Some of our SHOs and Registrars have very heroically stepped up and will be heading up to Cavan I believe today."

She said up to eight members of the medical team are being sent to Cavan General, where a number of staff have been affected by an outbreak, to make sure the hospital is properly staffed over the coming weekend.

She added: "As it stands we're looking to cover the next four to five days. We're hoping to get them back to us."

