70 Bord na Móna staff facing potential lay-offs in the Midlands

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 07:54 AM

More than 70 Bord na Móna staff in the midlands may be laid off today.

It's over the temporary closure of a power-plant at Lanesboro, Co Longford, which Bord na Móna supplies.

Seventy-eight seasonal workers at nearby Mount Dillon have already been let go - and there are doubts over another 72 permanent jobs.

Talks took place between Bord na Móna and unions yesterday, and they'll resume this morning.

But Siptu's Willie Noone says they're still at an impasse with management:

"The company are still of the view that not all permanent staff can be maintained in employment and they want the unions to engage to select, if you like, which of the workers will have work.

"We would never as a group of unions get into that space," Mr Noone insisted.

"As far as we were concerned, we have workers who have 30 or 40 years service and we are not going to pit colleague against colleague."

Howlin: Hard Brexit will lead to 'chaotic' situation in Dublin Port

