7-year-old Cork boy battling terminal cancer passes away

Seven-year-old Cork boy Fionn Doyle passed away at his home last night surrounded by his family after losing his battle with terminal cancer.

Fionn had been battling leukaemia for more than five years. But his parents Eimear and Jack were told in May that their little boy's illness was terminal.

Fionn Doyle (7) pictured with his mum Eimear and sister Saoirse (8). Fionn has leukaemia and is terminally ill and his family hope they get to spend Christmas day with him. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson.

Fionn was well-known for his bravery in fighting his illness and was earlier this year sent thousands of cards and parcels from well-wishers all over the world for his birthday, following an appeal from his mother on social media inviting people to send her son a card.

Back in August, he told the Irish Examiner that is was “really cool” to see so many cards and presents delivered under armed garda and fire brigade escort to his home in Kildorrery, in north Cork.

“I’ll open maybe a good few of them today but I’ll leave the rest of them for my next birthday,” he said.

Fionn's family celebrated Christmas early this year in case he lost his battle before December 25.

Santa delivered presents for Fionn and his eight-year-old sister Saoirse on December 8.

But Fionn made it through the Christmas period and sadly passed away last night, December 31.