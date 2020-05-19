€6m fund to help Cork's recovery from Covid-19

Cork County Council has set aside a €6m fund to help communities and businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Project ACT (Activating County Towns) will see newly formed 'town teams' working on plans designed to stimulate and support the economy in 23 towns.

The project will be run by multi-sectoral teams to focus on rebuilding the economy and community life in their areas.

In addition, the council has announced a 'Domestic Tourist Campaign', in conjunction with Visit Cork, to support the revival of tourism in each of the 23 towns during late 2020 and throughout 2021.

Project ACT will support communities, festivals, events and town enhancement works.

The latter will see the introduction of specific enhanced physical distancing and pedestrian-friendly zones in each town.

This will include additional footpath space, some changes to traffic flow and outdoor supports for businesses requiring socially-distanced queueing.

Council officials have already been in talks with businesses, community leaders and local public representatives on how best to implement these changes and support businesses looking to re-open safely at the appropriate time.

Pedestrian areas and main retail areas will be deep-cleaned in all towns, some street furniture will be removed and 1,400 temporary bollards will be erected to help define additional space for pedestrians in the towns.

The council is also liaising with the Older Persons Council CARE Programme to introduce specific measures which will make it easier and safer for the over 70s to shop in towns.

The council has also reaffirmed its commitment to its countywide investment programme in towns and villages to ensure they can maximise the potential for future growth.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the local authority finalised a loan agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank.

This is in addition to the loan facility from the European Investment Bank, which had previously been secured to fund the County Social Sustainability Programme.

Project ACT will also see funding released through a mix of capital investment and business supports designed to help stimulate the Cork economy during the phased lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This will also prime the economy for future growth.

Many events that had been planned for this year have been cancelled.

However, the council says it's committed to meeting with organisers of those events to agree a timetable for their rescheduling and establish what support they may require.

Members of the public or business owners who have questions or who feel they can assist in the initiative can contact the Council directly.