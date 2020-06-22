News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€6.9m Lotto jackpot won in south side of Cork city

€6.9m Lotto jackpot won in south side of Cork city
By Denise O’Donoghue
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 02:07 PM

The winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto jackpot was sold in the south side of Cork city.

The National Lottery today confirmed that the winning ticket for Saturday’s €6.9 million jackpot was sold on the outskirts of city.

The winner has yet to make contact with Lotto HQ.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and the bonus was 17.

The shop where the ticket was sold will be announced tomorrow.

Also on Saturday night, players in Co Louth and Co Meath were one number shy of the jackpot and each won just over €33,000.

Elsewhere, the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was won by somebody in Dublin.

This latest Lotto win is the sixth jackpot win this year with over €30 million won in jackpot prizes alone.

READ MORE

Government to meet this week to discuss plan to ease restrictions

More on this topic

€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork

One winner of €6.9m Lotto jackpotOne winner of €6.9m Lotto jackpot

One Lotto ticket has won more than €100k in the latest drawOne Lotto ticket has won more than €100k in the latest draw

No winner of Lotto jackpot worth €5.9mNo winner of Lotto jackpot worth €5.9m

LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'

'Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning''Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning'

€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork

'Stay within your depth': Swimmers urged to stay safe while adhering to social distancing'Stay within your depth': Swimmers urged to stay safe while adhering to social distancing


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »