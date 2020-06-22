€6.9m Lotto jackpot won in south side of Cork city

The winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto jackpot was sold in the south side of Cork city.

The National Lottery today confirmed that the winning ticket for Saturday’s €6.9 million jackpot was sold on the outskirts of city.

The winner has yet to make contact with Lotto HQ.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and the bonus was 17.

The shop where the ticket was sold will be announced tomorrow.

Also on Saturday night, players in Co Louth and Co Meath were one number shy of the jackpot and each won just over €33,000.

Elsewhere, the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was won by somebody in Dublin.

This latest Lotto win is the sixth jackpot win this year with over €30 million won in jackpot prizes alone.