68% of pub-goers worried that other customers will not take safety measures seriously

Almost seven in 10 pub-goers, 68%, are worried that other customers will not take safety measures seriously.

While the most likely reason for people to go to bars when they reopen is for food.

New research by the two vintners bodies, the LVA and the VFI, shows that three out of four regular pub-goers plan on returning during the first month.

The research also found that 61% of the public said knowing that all glasses and cutlery will be deep cleaned will impact on their plans to return.

It found that going for food is the occasion most likely to prompt people to return to pubs post the reopening.

58% of people cited this as a reason to return to the pub.

The next most popular occasions are to socialise with a partner (34%) and celebrations (28%).

Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, Donal O'Keefe, said all publicans must behave responsibly.

“The single biggest concern that our customers have is that other customers will not follow the guidelines carefully and will not take the guidelines seriously,” he said.

“So there’s a big challenge there for the publicans, for the businesses themselves, to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

The health of our staff and our customers must come first and we expect all our members to follow the guidelines closely in that regard.

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the VFI, added: “The public will be closely watching to see how each individual pub goes about reopening.

“Those that flout the regulations will see the public vote with their feet.

“We are strongly calling for all pubs throughout the country to behave responsibly and ensure that the guidelines are closely followed on their premises.”