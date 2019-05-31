NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

67 road deaths in 2019 so far; Griffin says people must 'exercise extreme caution'

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 12:10 PM

The Junior Transport Minister says the public needs to think of the roads as a lethal space.

67 people have died on our roads so far this year.

In the last 24 hours alone three women in their 70s were killed in a crash in Limerick.

In Dublin, a man in his 20s was killed in a hit and run.

Brendan Griffin says road safety legislation can only do so much.

Mr Griffin said that "once you get out on a public roadway that it is a very lethal space."

"Everybody has to exercise extreme caution.

"We can have loads of legislation, we can have all the safety measures that we can imagine but ultimately everybody has to be part of a collective effort."

READ MORE

'He minded me': Lavinia Kerwick pays tribute as Gerry Ryan is heard again on 2FM

More on this topic

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

Things you only know if you don’t drink alcohol

6 tips to help children feel more confident in the water this summer

RoadsBrendan GriffinTOPIC:

More in this Section

Sinn Féin leader acknowledges voters’ frustration at Stormont impasse

Seán Guerin 'needs to explain himself' over McCabe report, says Shatter

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson pleads guilty to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley

RSA urges people to stop 'rubbernecking' at crash scenes


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Wish List: Choosing the hottest hotseats

Mindful moments: Meet the doctor who meditated every day for a year

Fighting fit: The growing appeal of boxing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »